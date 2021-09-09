'The Flash' actor Logan Williams died of accidental drug overdose, coroner's report says

Logan Williams, a teen actor best known for his role as a young Barry Allen on the CW series "The Flash," died of an accidental drug overdose in April 2020, according to a coroner's report.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia found that Williams, 16, died of "acute drug toxicity" April 2 of last year in the Canadian city of Burnaby, classifying the death as "accidental."

The coroner's office "detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," the report said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Williams' mother, Marlyse, previously told the New York Post that a preliminary toxicology report showed her son died of a fentanyl overdose.

She told the publication in May of last year that her son struggled with an addiction to opioids in the three years before his death. She said she hoped to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.

“His death is not going to be in vain,” Marlyse Williams told the Post. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

She said at the time that after she learned of his drug use, she tried to help. Williams said she remortgaged her home to send him to a treatment center in the United States and another facility in British Columbia.

The New York Post reported that he had been living in a group home since then.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do,” she told the publication. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

In addition to his role on "The Flash," Williams appeared on an episode of the CW drama "Supernatural" and several episodes of the Canadian American series "When Calls the Heart," which airs on the Hallmark Channel in the U.S.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.