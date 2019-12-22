Lizzo shares inspiring message and throwback pic following 'SNL' debut

Lizzo slayed her "Saturday Night Live" debut. After the show, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a sweet full circle moment in hopes to inspire other aspiring artists to keep dreaming big.

For one of the bumper photos, which are shown on screen before the musical guest performs, the 31-year-old singer posed as the Statue of Liberty. It turns out, that's not the first time Lizzo has worn Lady Liberty's crown.

Before she was famous, Lizzo worked as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes, which required her to dress up in a green gown, wear a green crown, a sash as she spun a sign on the side of the road, hoping to get people to stop into the business and get their taxes done.

"On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming," Lizzo wrote.

The message resonated with fans. Lizzo's tweet has been liked more than 90,000 times and retweeted more than 10,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

The singer sounded amazing and gave energetic performances of "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" on "Saturday Night Live," which is especially remarkable considering she spent the past week battling the flu. Lizzo was forced to cancel two shows last week, so she could focus on getting better.

Lizzo documented her illness on her Instagram story, including a visit to the doctor.

"Trying to get better for y'all!" she wrote.

Last month, the singer scored eight Grammy nominations, more than any other artist of the past year, including coveted nods for best new artist, record of the year and song of the year for "Truth Hurts," and album of the year for "Cuz I Love You."

Lizzo has won fans for both her music and her one-of-a-kind style. Last month, she rocked a tiny handbag on the American Music Awards red carpet that looked barely big enough to hold a single breath mint or safety pin.