Lizzo responds to claims she turned down cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s movie

Lizzo is setting the record straight about whether she was, or wasn't, asked to participate in Jennifer Lopez's visual album, "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story."

The singer, in a TikTok, responded to a segment from Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." In the clip, a producer lists celebrities who said no to making cameos in Lopez's movie — including Lizzo.

Lizzo has a different take.

"Ain't nobody told me nothin'," she sang on TikTok.

"Nobody asked me. J. Lo, I love you," Lizzo added.

The movie was casting celebrities to play Lopez's "zodiac counsel," the embodiment of astrological signs.

The documentary names other celebrities who were reportedly unavailable for cameos: Taylor Swift, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian and Snoop Dogg.

“I don’t want to force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is going to be fun,’” Lopez said in the doc, before telling her manager Benny Medina, “Nobody wants to say no to me, Benny. I get that. But when an actor doesn’t like a script, doesn’t think it’s good enough or is worried about it, that’s what they’ll say.”

“People scared, scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time,” she said. “I’m scared. I don’t act like I’m scared. That’s the secret to my whole f------ career.”

However, some of the stars who made a cameo in Lopez's project were Jane Fonda, Derek Hough, Jay Shetty, Trevor Jackson, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras.

Fonda, in a scene in “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” speaks to Lopez about appearing in the movie.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda tells Lopez. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

