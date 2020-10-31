Lizzo is looking fly this Halloween ― literally!

The "Good as Hell" singer dressed up for the holiday as the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate on October 7.

“FLYYYYY AF ! #halloween2020,” Lizzo, 32, wrote on Instagram.

In order to pull off the look, Lizzo wore ears and delicate black wings. She rounded out her costume with white kitten heels, and a shiny black and silver fly body suit that included a few "I voted" stickers.

While she nailed the look, Lizzo wasn't done just yet. She also showed fans her best impression of the fly. She squatted in her heels and daintily posed with her hands in front of her chest and a look that said, "Go ahead and try to swat me!"

The singer went all-in with her new Halloween alter ego. She shared two videos of herself as the debate fly crouching in front of and dancing on the vice president's head.

In the first video, Lizzo rubbed her hands together and danced in front of a screen showing the fly on Pence's head.

"....aaaaand we just gettin started," she wrote.

While she wanted to delight her fans, Lizzo also had a message about her Halloween costume and the election. "I voted for Biden," she wrote in the caption for a second video that showed her, as the fly, crawling and dancing on Pence's head.

The costume generated instant buzz. "YOU WINNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DA FLYEST FLY THAT EVER FLEW," one fan wrote.

One fan said they were "cry laughing."

"I am dying!" another added.

From the moment it landed on Pence's head, the fly quickly became part of pop culture. Someone created a Twitter account for it. "Saturday Night Live" also poked fun at the moment, turning Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey, into the famous fly.