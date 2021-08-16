Lizzo cries as she calls out 'fat-phobic' and 'racist' critics: 'I'm over it'

Lizzo is done with online commenters who are more focused on her looks than the quality of her music.

The singer, 33, grew emotional during an Instagram Live video over the weekend, calling out people who criticized her appearance following the release of the music video for “Rumors,” her recent collaboration with rapper Cardi B.

"It’s fat phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” Lizzo said through tears. “If you don’t like my music, cool, if you don’t like 'Rumors,' it’s all cool, but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look and I’m like...”

She trailed off and shook her head.

The Grammy winner also shared her frustration about people directing negativity toward her in “the weirdest way” despite the positive intentions behind her music.

“It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world — you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” she said. "And for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care. I just think that when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower, I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.

“There are so many people who love ‘Rumors,’ and I’m so happy, I really am, because we worked hard and I know that this hard work has paid off,” she added.

Cardi B came to her collaborator’s defense on Twitter.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” the “WAP” hitmaker tweeted. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

Lizzo has long spoken out against body-shaming. Last summer, she responded to online commenters who said she couldn’t be healthy because of her weight.

She shared a TikTok video showing her workout routine and clarified that she does not work out “to have your ideal body type.”

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said. “And you know what type that is? None of your ... business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

In her latest Instagram Live video, Lizzo said she is “over” all the negative comments.

“I’m only going to focus on positive comments from here on out," she said. "I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you project onto me with your racism and your fat phobia. I don’t have time for it.”