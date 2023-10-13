Jada Pinkett Smith is telling her side of the story — and revealing some never-before-heard revelations.
The 52-year-old actor is sitting down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb for an intimate look at her life, career and “complicated marriage” to Will Smith in a NBC News prime-time special airing Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
Pinkett Smith is no stranger to giving the low-down on her life, especially when she hosted “Red Table Talk” with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. But now, Hoda goes back to the actor’s hometown of Baltimore, exploring Pinkett Smith’s roots and rise to fame ahead of the release of her memoir, “Worthy,” out Oct. 17.
What to know before the Jada Pinkett Smith’s sit-down with Hoda Kotb:
Follow along for live updates as Pinkett Smith sits down with Hoda.
Why haven't Pinkett Smith and Smith divorced?
When Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith separated seven years ago, some were left wondering why, after all this time, they didn't decide to legally divorce?
Pinkett Smith touches on this briefly in her discussion with Hoda, as seen in the preview clip released earlier this week.
“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she says. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”
The two publicly discussed their views on divorce over the years. For example, in 2008, Smith once said on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show that “divorce just can’t be an option.”
Read more about what they've said about divorce here.
Pinkett Smith revealed she and Smith have been separated since 2016. Why fans are so confused
In a preview clip from the prime-time special released earlier this week, Pinkett Smith reveals to Hoda that she and Smith have been separated since 2016, despite their denials that their marriage was on the rocks.
This reveal was shocking to fans of the Hollywood couple and left plenty of questions about moments in their relationship timeline.
Some wondered whether that 2020 “Red Table Talk” episode — in which an emotional Smith discussed with his wife her relationship with rapper August Alsina (or “entanglement,” as she called it) — was just a charade.
If these two were separated, fans also asked, what was actually behind Smith's outburst at the 2022 Oscars? As viewers saw, he slapped Chris Rock during the live telecast for mocking Pinkett Smith and shouted, “Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth.”
Read more about fan reactions here.