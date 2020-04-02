'Little Women' fans go berserk after spotting water bottles in scene

Sign up for our newsletter

What is it about water bottles?

Last year, viewers noticed them appearing in a scene during the "Game of Thrones" finale. Now, fans are spotting them in last year's Oscar-winning film "Little Women.”

Someone recently noticed an insulated water bottle and a plastic water bottle in the background in one of the scenes. The items, which in no way existed when the film took place in the 19th century, were placed behind Timothée Chalamet, who played Laurie in the film.

A TikTok user noticed the flub and shared it.

It quickly spread like wildfire after a Twitter user pointed it out, as well.

"PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT," the person wrote, so exasperated that the feeling could only be expressed in all capital letters. The tweet also included a close-up of the items in question.

The snafu certainly caught the attention of the Twittersphere, which had plenty of fun with the error.

"physically I’m okay but mentally I am the hydroflask in the background of Little Women," someone wrote.

"Game of Thrones: here's a coffee cup lmao Little Women: hold my hydroflask," another person joked.

"the hydroflask in little women was symbolism for the patriarchy being upheld throughout the day and into centuries," yet another person wrote.

"my therapist: the hydroflask and water bottle in the background in little women (2019) isn't real, it can't hurt you. the hydroflask and water bottle in the background:," someone else commented.

So, the question remains: What is it about water bottles? We're definitely still thirsty for an answer.