'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ms. Minnie dies at 34 after hit-and-run crash

Ashley Ross, better known to fans of Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta” as Ms. Minnie, died Monday night at the age of 34.

The reality TV star’s management team confirmed the news via her Instagram page hours after her death.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” the post read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

And her family isn’t alone in their grief. Since news of the tragedy spread, other members of the “Little Women: Atlanta” cast have taken to social media to mourn their friend and co-star.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!” Amanda Salinas wrote alongside a set of photos featuring Ross. “It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.”

She and her twin sister, Andrea, like Ross, have been with the series since it kicked off its very first season in 2016. Both were close to Ross, and Salinas vowed to keep Minnie’s memory alive for the sake her family.

“You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!” she continued. “I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa.”

Fellow founding cast members, Shirlene “Juicy” Pearson and Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, also honored Ross upon learning of the sad news.

“I still can’t believe I’m saying RIP @msminnielwa right now,” wrote Cashette. “We may have not always seen eye to eye but we still was there for each other when it mattered the most. Love you girl.”

“Prayers for Minnie's family!!!” Pearson added in a post of her own.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that tragedy has struck the “Little Women” family. In March, “Little Women: L.A.” star Christy McGinity announced that her 2-week-old daughter, Violet Eva, had passed away.