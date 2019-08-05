"The Little Mermaid" is coming to television this fall as a live musical.

Ariel, Ursula, Sebastian, Flounder and the rest of the gang will all grace our TVs on Nov. 5, when “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” airs on ABC.

"This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film," the network said in a press release.

Stepping into the shoes (well, tail) of the titular mermaid, Ariel, is 18-year-old actress Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 Disney movie of the same name.

Auli'i Cravalho, known for her breakout role in "Moana," will play Ariel in ABC's live-musical version of "The Little Mermaid." Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The live musical — not to be confused with Disney's upcoming live-action movie remake starring Halle Bailey — will feature a mix of music from both the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway version.

Tagging along "under the sea" will be Queen Latifah, who will portray the villain Ursula. In addition, Grammy-winning artist Shaggy will take on the role of Sebastian, King Triton’s crab servant who accompanies Ariel throughout the original film.

ABC says additional cast announcements will be made at a later date.