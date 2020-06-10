Lisa Vanderpump reacts to 'Vanderpump Rules' cast firings

Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on Bravo's decision to fire four "Vanderpump Rules" stars because of their past racist behavior.

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart," Vanderpump, 59, said Wednesday in a statement she shared on Instagram.

"As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences," she wrote.

"I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally — my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives," continued the British restaurateur.

The season eight cast of "Vanderpump Rules" Bravo

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star went on to say that she's always employed "a diverse group of people — every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation" and was "proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created."

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after co-star Faith Stowers revealed the pair falsely called the police on her for a crime she didn't commit. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

"We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future," she wrote.

Vanderpump concluded her statement by saying that the world "needs to move forward with a kinder generation."

Faith Stowers said she felt "vindicated" by Bravo's decision to fire her former co-stars for their racist actions against her. J. Countess / FilmMagic

"Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values," she wrote.

Vanderpump's statement comes one day after Bravo announced that it had fired original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after learning the pair had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit. The network also announced that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni won't return for season nine after past racist tweets of theirs were discovered in January.

Stowers, 31, revealed in an Instagram Live chat earlier this month that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, reported her to the police in 2018 after reading a Daily Mail article about a black woman who was allegedly drugging and robbing men in Hollywood. After she shared details of the incident, both Schroeder and Doute apologized on Instagram.

Schroeder wrote, in part, "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions — to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Schroeder was also dropped by her agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations.

In her apology, Doute denied the incident was "racially driven," and added that she was now "completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her."

"It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better," she wrote.

Hours after Bravo announced the firings, Stowers told Page Six she felt "vindicated" by the network's decision. "I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward," said the reality star.

Bravo star Andy Cohen also called the firings "the right decision" during Wednesday's episode of his "Radio Andy" program on SiriusXM.