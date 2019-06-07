It's official: Lisa Vanderpump has quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after nine seasons.

The Bravo star confirmed the news to Extra at Thursday night's 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood event, where she received a Legacy Award for her commitment to the LGBTQ community.

Lisa Vanderpump has been a part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its 2010 debut. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

"The last year was a very negative year for me ... I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away," Vanderpump, 58, explained.

The news comes one day after producer Andy Cohen revealed that Vanderpump, who's been a part of the series since its 2010 debut, skipped season nine's reunion taping.

“There’s major things happening ... There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," Cohen teased during a live Instagram chat with Anderson Cooper.

Vanderpump previously hinted she wouldn't participate in the reunion.

"The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now," she told the DailyMailTV.

All season long, the British restaurateur had been feuding with co-star Dorit Kemsley ever since Kemsley adopted a puppy from her foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, and then gave the pooch away to a new owner who ended up leaving her at a pound.

Their feud — fans dubbed it "Puppy Gate" — also caused friction between Vanderpump and her once-close pal Kyle Richards.

“The last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house and we were going to have a talk, and then it ended up being a disaster,” Richards revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in February.

“When you’re kicked out of someone’s house … it was really strange for me because I’m so close with them," Richards added.

Because of the tensions, Vanderpump stopped filming with her co-stars about halfway through the season.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, also star together in the Bravo spinoff "Vanderpump Rules," which recently wrapped its seventh season.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.