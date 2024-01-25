Will Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards be friends again? What the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star said

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Lisa Vanderpump does not see any reconciliation with Kyle Richards in her future.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 63, opened up on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna about where her relationship stands with Richards — and whether she planned to reach out to her former friend in the wake of Richards' recent separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Vanderpump, who is set to star in a new Hulu reality show, “Vanderpump Villa,” told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly … I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that."

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump had a falling out at the end of Vanderpump's time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

“Now, I have seen Mauricio,” she continued. “I saw him at ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ So, yeah, I kicked him in the ass.”

Vanderpump and Richards, 55, were once BFFs, but their growing feud reached a breaking point in Season Nine of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2019. Vanderpump ultimately left the Bravo show, and things between the former friends have never been the same since. Fans will remember the falling out stemmed from Season Nine's "Puppygate" storyline. "RHOBH" star Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump's animal rescue center. Long story short, Kemsley gave the dog away and word got back to Vanderpump. Puppygate became the talk of the season as other cast members also believed Vanderpump was leaking stories to the press. In a famous scene, Richards goes to Vanderpump's home to discuss this with her. The conversation ended horribly, with Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, dismissing Richards from their house with his now-famous quote: "Goodbye, Kyle!"

Here’s what else Vanderpump and Richards have said about each other since Vanderpump parted ways with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2019.

Vanderpump called Richards’ recent separation from Mauricio Umansky 'a shame'

Vanderpump shared what she made of Richards’ and Umanky’s recent separation, which they announced in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

“Well, I knew there were many rumors but I’m kind of the biggest advocate of not listening to rumors, especially in the restaurant business and stuff,” Vanderpump said on TODAY on Jan. 25. “But I feel very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near. It was very important to her, and she always kind of gave the impression of everything being perfect, whether it was or it wasn’t.

“I think it’s a shame, I really do,” she added. “I hope they find their way back to each other.”

Richards said she once 'hid' from Vanderpump to avoid talking to her

Richards has opened up multiple times over the years about what she views as uncomfortable run-ins with Vanderpump.

In 2020, she said on “Watch What Happen Live with Andy Cohen” that she once hid from Vanderpump when she spotted her at Neiman Marcus.

In the same interview, Richards described another time she ran into Vanderpump at a restaurant.

“I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other, and I said to the hostess, ‘Really? Really?’ So I said hello and to be honest, she was just, you know, short.

“And then Ken (Todd) came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug and he said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,’” Richards said, referring to Vanderpump’s husband of more than 40 years. “And I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken,’ because I do care about them. But that was the last time I saw them.”

Richards and Vanderpump have different opinions about an alleged 'dine and dash' incident in 2021

The former friends have each weighed in on a viral incident that apparently happened when they ran into each other at a restaurant in 2021.

Richards accused Vanderpump of dining and dashing, and sending her bill over to Richards’ table to be paid.

“She never speaks to me when I see her, and I say hello to her every time I see her, I go up, I’m polite. And the last time, she was so rude,” Richards told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2021.

“This was after the first time I didn’t go up to her table and say hello," she continued. "So when she sent the bill and it wasn’t paid, I guess after, they let her know it wasn’t paid, and then she paid.”

Vanderpump, meanwhile, has vehemently denied that she attempted to stick Richards with the dinner bill. She said the incident was down to a misunderstanding, and said she thought the bill had already been taken care of by someone else she knew at the restaurant.

“I didn’t dine and dash,” Vanderpump said on E! News' "Daily Pop." “She should keep her new nose out of my business.”

Richards claimed Vanderpump scribbled over a fan’s photo of the 'RHOBH' cast, which Vanderpump denied

During her May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards accused Vanderpump of drawing over a photo of the "RHOBH" cast that a fan had asked her to sign.

“Vanderpump put X’s through all of our faces, and mustaches, and crossed us out and then put a heart next to her name and signed it, and ruined his photo,” Richards said.

Vanderpump denied this in a post on Twitter, now known as X.

When an X user wrote that Vanderpump “did ruin a fans pic by crossing out the other Housewives faces,” Vanderpump responded with a comment of her own.

“It was a paparazzi guys picture as if I would ruin a fans pic ...another lie,” she wrote.

Richards revealed how much she misses Vanderpump on a scale of 1 to 10

During a May 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with her three eldest daughters, Richards revealed just how much she missed her former “Housewives” co-star.

This particular tea was spilled during a game Richards played with her grown daughters: Farrah, Alexia and Sophia. (Richards is also mom to Portia, who did not appear on the show.)

“On a scale of one to 10, 10 being the most, how much does Kyle miss her friendship with LVP?” Cohen asked.

“Two to three,” Kyle said.

Her daughters then revealed the answer they had guessed, and they were on the mark with “three.”

Richards did not seem enthusiastic about Vanderpump’s rumored return to 'RHOBH'

Richards had a seemingly frosty response to rumors that Vanderpump might be returning to Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after her 2019 departure.

The rumors, which turned out not to be true, were sparked when Vanderpump was spotted in Paris with "RHOBH" cast member Sutton Stracke.

Asked in February 2023 how she felt about Vanderpump possibly returning to the show, Richards told E! News: “We’re good where we are now.”

“I have a lot of important people in my life that love me and care about me and support me and I’m good,” Richards also said. “In my Erika Girardi voice, ‘We’re good.’”

Vanderpump and Richards shared some kind words for each other — indirectly — at BravoCon in 2023

Vanderpump opened up about her feelings toward Richards at BravoCon in November 2023.

“With Kyle and Mauricio I mean, I don’t have a great relationship with her, I’ve been honest about that,” she told US Weekly. “When somebody calls you a liar, it’s hard to come back from that when they don’t take it back. But I have empathy. Empathy for it. They’ve got a family and beautiful girls.”

During a later chat with Andy Cohen at BravoCon, Cohen told Richards what Vanderpump had said about her, and asked for her reaction.

“Well, I thought that was very sweet of her to say,” Richards said.

“She also has a long, successful marriage,” she added of her ex-BFF. “I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We’re still a love story. I love him very much.”