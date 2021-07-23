Lisa Rinna opens up about working with Heather Locklear on 'Melrose Place'

Lisa Rinna has nothing but kind things to say about her former "Melrose Place" co-star Heather Locklear.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 58, opened up on People magazine's "People in the '90s" podcast about what it was like working with television vet Locklear when she joined the cast of the Fox prime-time soap opera in its fifth season in 1996.

Former "Melrose Place" co-stars Heather Locklear, left, and Lisa Rinna in 2005. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Rinna played devious Taylor McBride, the conniving former sister-in-law of Peter Burns (Jack Wagner), the husband of Locklear's character, Amanda Woodward.

"It's never fun to be the new girl coming into a very popular, established show," revealed Rinna. "It's scary, scary, scary. But starting from the top, Heather Locklear could not have been nicer and more welcoming, which then sets the tone. I always felt very welcomed there and really good, and that's all due to Heather."

The actor and reality TV star said Locklear taught her a few tricks about acting on TV.

"Heather and I had a great relationship, and she just was such a star," recalled Rinna. "I learned so much from Heather Locklear, probably more than anybody," she said, adding that her former "Hogan Family" co-star Jason Bateman was another stellar actor to work alongside.

"What I learned from them is what I take into my professional life and what I have shared with my daughters to this day. They are true pros," gushed the mom of two.

Though she and Locklear never become close pals offscreen, Rinna said the pair had a "great time" competing for Peter's affections on camera.

"We were actors that worked together that really respected one another and allowed each other to have the space to play, and it was just a brilliant experience for me," she recalled.

She also raved about how fun it was to portray scheming Taylor.

"What a juicy role to get to play," she said. "I look back at it and I can't even believe that that was allowed and that we got to do that, and I got to dress the way I did, and the fights and getting slapped by Peter."

"All the things that happened, we couldn't do that today, I don't think."