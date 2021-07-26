Lisa Rinna, Jackee Harry and more stars join 'Days of Our Lives' spinoff

Legendary NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" is making one of the biggest leaps in its 55-year history: to a streaming channel!

Don't worry, soap fans — the original series, which airs on NBC, is staying right where it is. But at the same time, Peacock has ordered a five-part limited series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem"!

Jackee Harry (l.) and Lisa Rinna will both be part of the "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" limited series cast. Monica Morgan / Todd Oren / Getty Images

In a news release that dropped Monday, NBC revealed that the show will include current and past fan favorites, who'll be embroiled in a stolen jewels mystery together. That cast includes Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Jackée Harry (Paulina), James Reynolds (Abe), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani).

And bonus: Lisa Rinna is returning to play Billie Reed, who'll be an agent for the International Security Alliance. She's appeared on 717 episodes of the show since 1992, and last appeared on it in 2018.

Rinna's Billie has appeared in over 700 episodes, and had many romances and weddings, including this one to Bo Brady (Robert Kelker-Kelly). NBC

Rinna posted on Instagram, celebrating her stepping back into her troublemaker's shoes:

"Billie Reed is Back," she wrote. "All of the romance, action, drama and surprises that only DAYS can deliver, but like you’ve never seen before. Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem is streaming soon on @PeacockTV."

More of the cast is expected to be announced in the coming days.

"Beyond Salem" is the first "Days" limited series; the story will take the Salem residents to Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix and Miami. In the story, stolen jewels must not fall into the wrong hands, or the whole of Salem (which is fictional) could be in deep trouble.

As for the mother ship, "Days" recently was renewed for two more seasons at NBC.

There's no premiere date for "Beyond Salem" yet, though. Talk about a cliffhanger!

