Lisa Rinna celebrates 21 years with 'soulmate' Harry Hamlin: See the pics!

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna is celebrating her real-life role as wife to actor Harry Hamlin.

The two said their "I do's" 21 years ago, and in a series of throwback photos Rinna posted to Instagram Thursday, she showed just how happy she is that they did.

"March 29 1997," Rinna wrote alongside a candid photo from their big day. "21 years ago today I married my soulmate. I’d be lost without you baby. "

And it's obvious the feeling is mutual.

THANK YOU MICHAEL BOLTON!!! ♥️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Mar 29, 2018 at 2:35pm PDT

While Rinna was busy sharing flashback shots from their romance, Hamlin filmed a sweet tribute to their union in which he declared, "Sweetheart, I love you — I love you to death."

THIS!!! What a sweet surprise Harry Hamlin and @bravotv ï¸ð¦ pic.twitter.com/rl6QI3fjUt — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) March 30, 2018

During a recent visit to "Watch What Happens Live," Rinna opened up about the simple secret to their long-lasting relationship success.

"We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that — you can’t make it. It either is, or it isn’t," she said. "I think you either really dig somebody or you don't... We are so blessed that that happened for us.”

But you don't have to rely on wedding pics or sweet sentiments for evidence of their love. Rinna also shared a photo of what's come from that bond — their beautiful family, which includes daughters Deliah, 19, and Amelia, 16.

♥️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Mar 28, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

For the caption, she let a single heart emoji do the talking.

Congratulations to the happy couple!