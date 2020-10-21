Lisa Marie Presley is honoring her son Benjamin Keough with a heartbreaking post on social media on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Wednesday's tribute marks the first time the 53-year-old singer-songwriter has posted about her son on social media, who died at the age of 27 in July.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she said. "My heart and soul went with you." In the photo she shared, Keough can be seen about to blow out the candles on a birthday cake.

"The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day," she continued in her caption. "I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy."

Presley ended her post with the heart-wrenching sentiment, "You were much too good for this world."

Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, died July 12 in what was ruled a suicide. In a statement in July, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told TODAY, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Earlier this month, Keough was laid to rest at Graceland. "Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," a statement at the time said.

On Wednesday, Keough's sister also took to social media to honor her late younger brother as well. The 31-year-old "Logan Lucky" star shared a gallery of photos that included an adorable throwback shot of the siblings as children. She captioned the pictures simply, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel ⛈❤️⛈."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.