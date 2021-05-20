Lisa Ling and Jada Pinkett Smith are addressing the "animosity" between Black and Asian Americans on the latest episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk."

Ling, an award-winning journalist, and her fellow guests, renowned scholar Michael Eric Dyson and author Min Jin Lee, joined Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about the longstanding tensions between the two communities.

The group began by acknowledging that immigrants arriving in the U.S. quickly learn about the country's racial hierarchy. "They recognize this structure where whites are at the top and Blacks are at the bottom," said Ling.

"But everyone is being dehumanized because everyone is trying to rise up that ladder," she added.

Dyson, who writes frequently about Black history and Black culture, said Black people know acutely how terrible it feels to be "injured" by racism. "Which means we should be especially careful not to reproduce that same hurt to other groups," said the scholar.

Ling pointed out that neither Black nor Asian Americans gain from discord between their communities.

Dyson agreed, adding that such negativity only plays into the hands of white supremacists.

"For Black people to be demonizing Asian brothers and sisters with the ‘Wuhan Flu,’ the ‘Chinese Flu,’ who wins? White supremacists. So it pits us against each other," he said.

Smith chimed in to add that "pitting minorities against each other" is one sure way for white racists to achieve "domination."

The program kicked off by acknowledging the shocking surge in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ling later opened up about how the rise in hatred against Asians has affected her and her family.

"I have been teased and been on the receiving end of aggressions my whole life," Ling told the others at the table. "But over the last year, the level of vitriol and just the hatred that is expressed has been really unnerving — even people wishing harm on my own children because we brought the coronavirus to this country."

Even worse was that "so many of our Asian elders and mothers and children are being attacked so senselessly for no reason," she added.