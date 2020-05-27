Lisa Kudrow still has a classic prop from the 'Friends' set

Lisa Kudrow is holding onto an iconic prop from the “Friends” set!

The actress revealed that she still has the "Cookie Time" cookie jar that sat on top of the fridge in Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

The "cookie time" jar was perched on Monica and Rachel's fridge throughout the series. NBC

Matthew Perry gave her the prop as a wrap gift when the series ended in 2004, she said in an interview from home on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as she showed off the cookie jar on a shelf behind her.

The cookie clock had become an inside joke among the cast, thanks to a funny bit of improv Kudrow did with the jar during one episode.

“So we’re shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, ‘Ooh, I’d better get going!’ … Except I didn’t have a watch, and we were shooting it, it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch. How do I know, ‘Ooh, I have to get going?’ And so as the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good, there’s a clock.’ I gestured to that and said, ‘Ooh, look at the time!’

“And Matthew said, ‘Did you point to the cookie jar and say, look at the time?’”

Maybe it was a blooper, but the moment was honestly completely in character for Phoebe Buffay, and as Kimmel pointed out, “You made that joke about six times funnier by doing that!”

When Perry gave her the cookie jar as a wrap gift, she was worried he had stolen it from the “Friends” set.

“I think the first thing I asked was, this is so nice. Did you get permission?” she told Kimmel. “Because … I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left.”

Perry did have to get special permission from Warner Bros. to give her the iconic prop, Kudrow said in an earlier interview with InStyle.

Now, it looks like the jar is one her most prized “Friends” keepsakes, with pride of place on her office shelf.

“We were laughing hysterically,” she said, remembering the emotional moment Perry surprised her with the jar, “and crying because it was the end.”