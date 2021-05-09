Lisa Kudrow shares rare pics of her son to celebrate his 23rd birthday

Lisa Kudrow is celebrating her son’s 23rd birthday! In honor of her only child with her husband Michel Stern, the former “Friends” star shared three rare photos of her son, Julian, to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the first photo, Kudrow, 57, shared a screenshot of one of their FaceTime calls where she’s smiling in the top corner while her son’s face is cut off from the nose down. In the next snap, the 23-year-old appears to be looking off into the distance while they talk. To finish out the post, in the last slide, she shared a photo of her son flashing a smile directly at the camera. (We see so much of his mom in him!)

“FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!🎁🎉 @juls_magewls,” she captioned the birthday post.

Jennifer Aniston chimed in, commenting, "Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived."

Julian Stern.

Courteney Cox also commented some love as well, simply writing, "Happy Birthday Julian!!"

Kudrow was pregnant with Julian during seasons four and five of “Friends,” when her character Phoebe was acting as a surrogate mother for Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice.

In an interview with People in 2018, she recalled how sweet her castmates were while she was pregnant, even involving Julian in some pre-show rituals before he was born. She explained that she and her co-stars–Aniston, Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc–would gather together before shooting each episode to wish one another well. So while she was pregnant with Julian, they extended the well wishes to him by default!

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,’” she recalled. “And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.”

Lisa Kudrow.

She later added, “So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

The cast's tight-knit relationship has extended beyond the confines of the show. Over the years, they've all gotten together, throwing their own mini-reunions to keep their friendship going. Aniston even joined Instagram in 2019 by sharing a selfie with the entire cast as her inaugural post.

Last September, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow played a gag on Jimmy Kimmel during the 72nd Emmys broadcast and reunited on screen, pretending that they had been roommates in real life all along.

In January 2020, the three women reunited for a night out, captured on Aniston’s Instagram.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” she captioned the post, referring to the fact that Cox’s character, Monica, and her character, Rachel, lived across the hall from Perry’s Chandler and LeBlanc’s Joey.

Kudrow shared some snaps from the night on her own Instagram, writing in the caption, “Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends.”

The show, which ended over 17 years ago, is still due for its reunion, which has been postponed three times due to the pandemic. The unscripted special will gather all six stars on camera for the first time since the show wrapped in 2004. The special will feature cast members sharing memories from their time during the 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom.

Despite the delays, Kudrow revealed earlier this year that the long-awaited reunion is definitely happening, and she’s already filmed a segment for it!

"I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," Kudrow told Rob Lowe during a recent episode of his podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe."

She later clarified that it’s not a reboot, adding, "It's not, like, a scripted thing. We're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped."