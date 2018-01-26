Lisa Kudrow reveals what the 'Friends' stars think of that fake movie trailer

share tweet pin email

Remember that fake "Friends" movie trailer that recently went viral?

It was a solid three minutes of cobbled-together clips that that briefly satisfied every reunion-craving fan of the series — and then promptly left them craving a reunion more than ever.

Well, fans weren't the only ones watching. Even the stars of the show tuned in to see what the hubbub was about, and now one of them is wondering if the big response to the video means something really "should be done."

Lisa Kudrow spoke to Conan O'Brien about the trailer — after talking to former co-star Courteney Cox about it.

“Courteney, actually, is the one who said, ‘Did you see that trailer? Oh, my god! What do we do?’" Kudrow's initial response was simply, "Nothing. That’s a clip. That's, like, a lot of 'Cougar Town' clips."

The video featured footage from a variety of mini-reunions on "Courgar Town," "Web Therapy," "Episodes" and more. But what about a real revival for Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey?

"I don't know what to make of it," the actress said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Friends' fans in a froth over fake movie trailer Play Video - 1:16 'Friends' fans in a froth over fake movie trailer Play Video - 1:16

In the past, right here on TODAY, she's confessed that she doesn't "see it happening" when it comes to an official "Friends" reunion. And her co-stars have echoed similar sentiments.

But ...

"I mean, something should be done," she had to admit. "I don't know what. They're rebooting everything. I don't know. How does that work with 'Friends,' though? That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that's just sad."

That's when O'Brien chimed in with this: "No one said it had to be a comedy!"

At this point, "Friends" fans will take whatever they can get — the occasional unrelated mini-reunions, faux trailers and, yeah, probably even a dramatic spin on the tale.