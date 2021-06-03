Lisa Kudrow explains sweet Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox﻿ moment at 'Friends' reunion

That’s what friends are for!

Lisa Kudrow recalled a sweet moment during the recent “Friends” reunion special when Matt LeBlanc comforted co-star Courteney Cox.

"Well, Courteney comes in and bursts into tears and I grab a napkin or a tissue," Kudrow told E! News. "LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

The "Friends" reunion was full of sweet moments between the show's six stars. Terence Patrick / HBO Max

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, said she hadn’t noticed the emotional moment until David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, pointed it out to her when they were watching the reunion special together.

"Yep, that's who we were!" she said.

The “Friends” reunion was full of touching moments between the cast members, and it’s clear that the show’s stars still share a close bond 17 years after the hit series ended.

“Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together,” Kudrow captioned an Instagram photo of her and Schwimmer hanging out not long after the special aired. “Thanks @_schwim_.”

Jennifer Aniston was quick to celebrate her friends’ low-key get-together in the comments.

“Love you two so much! ❤️” she wrote.

“Awww I love you guy!!!” Cox also commented, adding five heart emoji.

About a week after the special aired, Aniston also shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes photo of her taking a selfie with her “Friends” co-stars.

She also shared a snapshot of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber paying a visit to the iconic Central Perk couch, as well as a selfie with legendary television director James Burrows.

“Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you each and every one of you.”