Congratulations are in order for Lisa Kudrow’s son, Julian!

One week after his 23rd birthday, Kudrow’s son graduated from the University of Southern California and there were plenty of tears... at least from his mom's end. The proud mama shared a photo to Instagram Sunday hugging her son as he posed in his cap and gown.

“Happy proud HAPPY,” she captioned the photo. “And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.”

Plenty of Kudrow's friends chimed in on the comments section.

Maria Shriver wrote, "🙌🙌🙌 i get it it’s going to be ok ❤️."

Lisa Rinna commented, "Congrats!!!!! Ahhhhhh ❤️"

Julian is the only child of Kudrow and her husband, Michel Stern.

In a rare moment last week, Kudrow shared a photo of her son to celebrate his birthday, posting various snaps on Instagram taken during their birthday FaceTime call, including one photo where he smiled wide for the camera on his special day.

“FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!🎁🎉 @juls_magewls,” she captioned the birthday post.

The former “Friends” star was pregnant with Julian while filming the show when she acted as a surrogate mother for her brother Frank and his wife Alice during the fourth and fifth seasons. She opened up to People in 2018 about how sweet her castmates were on set while they filmed, even involving Julian in some of their pre-show rituals.

She explained that she and her co-stars–Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc–would gather in a group before they shot each episode so they could wish each other well. When Kudrow was pregnant, they naturally extended their well wishes to Julian!

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,’” she recalled. “And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.”

She later added, “So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

During an appearance last week on “Conan,” the 57-year-old actor revealed that her son was able to come to set during the upcoming reunion, which will officially debut on May 27 after being postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Host Conan O’Brien asked if Kudrow’s son had seen “Friends,” inquiring if it’d be weird if he watched his mom on television.

“We haven’t talked about why, I just know that he hasn’t seen every episode,” Kudrow revealed to O’Brien’s surprise. “I know for a while in school people were watching it and he kind of felt like he had to so that he could participate in what everyone else was watching and he did really think that everyone else was very funny on the show...I know that he would say 'And you're funny too...' Like...thanks."

While Julian might not have thought his mom was the funniest character on the show and might have confused Aniston as his mom a few times, he more than made up for it through the sweet moment he shared with his mom after the reunion.

“He was able to come to the reunion,” she explained. “And afterward he came up to me and just said, ‘I don’t know if this is awkward or inappropriate…Can I say that I’m really proud of you?’ That was one of the very emotional things that happened to me that’s not part of it. It was really nice of him. He was proud.”