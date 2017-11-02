Can you feel the love? We are very excited about the live-action 'Lion King' movie

share tweet pin email

We've got good news for fans of "The Lion King." When the beloved animated feature gets a new life on the big screen as a live-action movie, it's going to be a star-studded spectacular.

Disney just announced the cast for the highly anticipated take on the tale and it's packed with Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy and Tony winners — including one singer who's been rumored to be a part of the project for months.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

Back in April, Beyoncé was reported to be the top pick to take on the part of Nala, Simba's pal and later partner, and now that's been confirmed. As for Simba himself, he'll be voiced by "Atlanta's" Donald Glover.

But what about the original king of the Pride Lands? Mufasa?

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett

Fans are sure to cheer the selection of the man was the voice of tragic hero in the original 1994 film, the direct-to-video sequel, the Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar" and more — James Earl Jones.

Other standouts in the ensemble include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), John Oliver (Zazu), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari).

The live-action remake is sure to be a winner. The animated "Lion King" earned a worldwide box office total close to $1 billion and spawned a wildly successful musical stage production. Also, Disney's last foray into a live-action redo, last year's "Beauty and the Beast," broke a number of box office records.

But things aren't all hakuna matata for "Lion King" fans. There's bad news, too!

The movie is definitely on the way, but you'll have to wait until the summer of 2019 to see it.