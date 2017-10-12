Linkin Park remembers Chester Bennington with Carpool Karaoke filmed before death

A previously unseen "Carpool Karaoke" episode will eventually be a memory of a time when he tried so hard.
But right now, Linkin Park fans are just thrilled to get to see footage of frontman Chester Bennington heartily joking with his bandmates and guest host Ken Jeong — in a segment shot just six days before his June 20 suicide.
The family of the heavy metal superstar gave their blessing to release the footage onto the band's Facebook page, where it surfaced on Thursday. A somber message appears before the video starts: "With the Blessing of Chester's family and bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester." The post includes an appeal for donations to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund — a disaster relief charity formed by the band in 2004 — in honor of the late singer.
But once the "Carpool Karaoke" episode starts, it's impossible to feel somber as Jeong leads Bennington and Linkin Park original members Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoba through several of the band's biggest hits, including "In the End" and "Numb." There are also some memorable covers, including Outkast's "Hey Ya" and the Red Hot Chili Pepper's "Under the Bridge."
"That kind of memory with cheerful, happy, and passionate side of Chester we all wanted to keep," commented one fan after the video's release.
At one point in the episode, Jeong makes his pitch to join the band and earns his place by mock-feuding with Shinoba. "It feels like a band already. We're already fighting," the "Hangover" star deadpans.
"I'm having so much fun, this is the best!," Bennington says at one point between peels of laughter.
He turns slightly serious when talking about his children, and how important it has been for him to support his daughters' love of music.
It's hard for fans to reconcile that joyful, warm moment with the 41-year-old's tragic hanging in a home outside Los Angeles less than a week later.