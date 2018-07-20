Linkin Park honors 'brother' Chester Bennington 1 year after his death

share tweet pin email

Friday marks a grim anniversary for family, friends and fans of singer-songwriter Chester Bennington. It was one year ago that the Linkin Park frontman died by suicide at the age of 41.

It's a loss that's still deeply felt by his former bandmates, who've shared a tribute in the form of a message to the man who meant — and clearly continues to mean — so much to them.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died July 20, 2017.

"To our brother Chester," began the message posted to Instagram by Mike Shinoda, Joe Han, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson. "It has been a year since your passing — a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it (still) feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light."

Despite their grief, their sentiments to Bennington remained overwhelmingly positive as they focused on the parts of his life that live on today — like his humor and joyful nature.

Getty Images

"(Your) one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts — our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness," they wrote. "Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express."

The band closed the letter with their initials and the hashtag "#MakeChesterProud."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.