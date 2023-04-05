Lindsie Chrisley is sharing an update on how her dad, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, are doing since they reported to prison in January.

The reality stars, who rose to fame on the show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States last June. Todd and Julie were sentenced in November to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively.

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, Lindsie Chrisley shared an update on her father's condition following a recent visit to the Florida prison.

“I couldn’t stop telling him how great he looked. He looks very, very good,” she recalled, speaking to guest Justin Paperny. “I said, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

The 33-year-old said she initially wasn't sure how other prisoners would respond to her parents' presence, being that they're public figures.

“One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions ... like, do you think people have seen 'Chrisley Knows Best' that are serving time in these camps? I know the answer now is yes,” she said.

She said both Chrisleys received a warm welcome from fellow inmates.

“My parents were welcomed with open arms. I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case," she said.

While chatting about her visit with her father, Chrisley said she was reassured to see that he "is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there, making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He’s made great friends. He talks about his friends there," she said.

Chrisley spoke to guest Paperny, a prison consultant, about the less-than-ideal conditions in some facilities. Chrisley said her parents are lucky and “have never complained about conditions” in their individual facilities.

"My dad never surrendered himself to the federal prison camp in Pensacola thinking that he was going to a Taj Mahal ... he was very aware and very prepared, as much as you can be prepared," she said.

The reality star said that her father grew up "very middle class" and said it "wasn't (hard) to go back to his roots."

Chrisley said it's been a difficult time for her and her siblings, but explained that everyone has tried to maintain a positive outlook for their parents' sake.

“You want to be strong and tell them everything’s going to be fine, even though you’re questioning if everything’s going to be fine,” she said.

Still, she did acknowledge that she worries about her parents' mental state while they serve their sentences.

“In one of my first emails to my dad, I asked him — because they were both very active in therapy and talked about that on their podcast and shared with their listeners their journey with therapy and that whole process,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Are there any mental health services that you have access to?’ And I can’t get a direct answer from him.”