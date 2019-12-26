Lindsey Vonn gives fiancé P.K. Subban an engagement ring in 'nontraditional move'

Back in August, Lindsey Vonn's fiancé put a ring on it — and now she's returning the favor!

The Olympic skier and her partner, NHL player P.K. Subban, celebrated Christmas together with one special gift under the tree.

"On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non-traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said yes!" Vonn wrote on Twitter. "Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

Vonn posted the message along with two sweet photos: one of the couple celebrating with their pets and another of the ring.

She seems to have chosen a simple band embellished with a single stone — and from the big grin on Subban's face, it was a perfect choice!

The couple began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement on Instagram in August with a sweet video.

"He finally popped the question!" Vonn shared with her fans.

"I said YES!!!" Vonn captioned the video. "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man."

On Thanksgiving, Vonn also shared a glowing tribute to her future husband on Instagram.

"Today, on a day of thanks, I want to talk about my future; @subbanator. PK, since you came into my life I have never been happier, never felt as loved and supported as I am now," Vonn captioned the series of photos. "I am thankful every single day that you came into my life. I hope I can make you as happy and feel as loved as you make me feel every day."

With a wedding around the corner, it seems like the couple have many more happy days on the horizon!