Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban decide to 'to move forward separately'

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NHL player P.K. Subban are calling it quits after three years.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn announced Tuesday. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

The couple began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2019 with a video.

"He finally popped the question!" Vonn shared with her fans. Later that year, she then proposed to Subban at Christmas with his own ring.

"On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non-traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said yes!" Vonn wrote on Twitter at the time. "Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

Vonn posted the message along with a photo of the couple celebrating with their pets and another of the ring.

The two had planned to tie the knot over the summer, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused them to delay the event, Vonn told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

"His family is in Canada, so I can't even travel there. My family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. My sister lives in Italy with her husband, so getting everyone together at this point is next to impossible," she said on Dec. 7, 2020. "So I haven't even begun to think about planning. Ideally, a perfect wedding would just be all my friends and family and less of a ceremony and more of a party."

She said they had thought about doing something small with just her and Subban, but that her partner really wanted his family there.

"I respect that, so we're going to wait," she said at the time.

In October, the two traveled to the Bahamas together for Vonn's 36th birthday. She shared a series of photos of them together, writing "You make my life better. I love you @subbanator."

Around the same time, the skier told People that they'd "really enjoyed" their time together during the pandemic.

"When you're living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly," she said. "I think it's been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we've gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process."