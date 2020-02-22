Lead singer of country cover band, 25, dies while on the way to show

Lindsey Lagestee, the lead singer of the country cover band Dixie Crush, has died at age 25.

The band announced the news on Wednesday in a note posted on Facebook addressed to their fans.

“To our Dixie Crush family, aka the #CrushCrew, thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support these past few days,” the post read. “Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Lagestee was a founding member of the band back in 2015 and was known for her stage presence and kindness when it came to fans and friendships.

“Over the past 5 years, the band played more than 250 shows,” the post continued. “Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance.”

In between shows, the 25-year-old singer was a published pharmacist with a doctorate from Midwestern University, according to her obituary.

“We in the band and Lindsey’s family are moved and comforted by all the beautiful stories and encounters that you have shared,” the band wrote. “We've received texts and posts from dozens of musicians and soundmen from Chicago to Nashville and beyond who had the chance to work with Lindsey over the years. We received notes, texts, emails, and posts from literally hundreds of friends and fans sharing stories and expressing their sympathy and condolences.”

The band asked fans to share their favorite “Lindsey story” on social media and to tag Dixie Crush.

Jim Nonneman, a fellow Dixie Crush member, told Taste of Country that Lagestee was hit by a car while crossing the street in Chicago on Valentine’s Day before their show.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play," Nonneman said. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

She was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center but died from her injuries days later.

The funeral for Lagestee will be held Saturday in Dyer, Indiana.