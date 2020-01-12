Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina, arrested for DWI

Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, is getting her year off to a rocky start with a DWI.

A representative from the Nassau County Police Department confirmed to TODAY that the elder Lohan was arrested at around 6:45 pm on Saturday in Merrick, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. As of Sunday morning, she was transported to the First District Court in Hempstead, New York, where she is being held for arraignment.

Dina, 57, was allegedly involved in a fender bender Saturday night in Massapequa, New York, and fled the scene of the crash. The other driver involved in the crash followed Lohan to Merrick where she was subsequently arrested.

In New York, you can get a DWI for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher. You must pay a fine and your license will be revoked, the amount of time depending on whether it was your first offense.

Dina Lohan's mugshot from 2013. New York State Police

This is not Lohan's first run-in with trouble. In 2013, she was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding and lost her license for a year after pleading guilty to the charges.

In the years since daughter Lindsay rose to fame in films including "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls" and "Herbie: Fully Loaded," Dina has been in the spotlight for a very public divorce from her husband, Michael (who also had his own brushes with the law).

The couple appeared on "Living Lohan," a reality show that aired for nine episodes that followed Dina's life as mom and manager to her children. Lindsay, 33, also made headlines for her numerous stints in and out of rehab and offenses such as cocaine possession and jewelry theft.

Dina is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

TODAY reached out to her rep for comment. We will update this post if they get back to us.