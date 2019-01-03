Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Lindsay Lohan was one of the most celebrated child stars of the ‘90s and early aughts, appearing in a range of films that became part of pop culture lore.

The 32-year-old recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to re-visit some of her more iconic roles and clue us in on where she thinks those characters would be today.

Lohan’s most signature film, “Mean Girls,” featured her as Cady Heron, a teen who moves to Illinois from Africa with her parents after they return from a research trip. She quickly learns how difficult navigating high school can be.

So, where would she be today? “Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphaned gorillas, for sure,” Lohan says. “I mean, obviously.”

Lohan thinks Anna Coleman, her body-switching character from "Freaky Friday," has political aspirations. “Anna Coleman is now running for office, secretary of state, with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey," the actress quips. "In 2020. So, be sure to vote for her.”

The twins Lohan portrayed in 1998’s “The Parent Trap”— Hallie Parker and Annie James — would have mixed things up. “I think that they’ve swapped,” Lohan says. “So I think Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor, and then Annie is in California running a vineyard.”

Lohan believes Maggie Peyton from "Herbie: Fully Loaded" would’ve put all that car experience to good use, saying, “Maggie Peyton is now the VP of Tesla.”

And what about Elizabeth “Lola” Steppe from "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen?” Well, things would’ve come full circle in Lohan’s world. “She would be a director on Broadway," Lohan speculates. She’d be directing 'Mean Girls' right now! Duh!”

Whatever these women are doing, Lohan says, “I’m pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office.”

And while those roles are firmly rooted in her past, Lohan is most definitely looking to her future. Her new reality series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” is set to premiere next Tuesday on MTV.