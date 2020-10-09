Lindsay Lohan helps re-create the famous 'Mean Girls' 4-way phone call scene

The Plastics reunite!

Lindsay Lohan just shared a funny outtake from the surprise “Mean Girls” reunion that dropped earlier this month on Instagram.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

In the clip, Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried re-create their famous four-way phone call from the 2004 comedy.

Just like in the movie, Lohan’s character, Cady, kicks off the scene with some gossip to Regina George (“Gretchen thinks you’re mad at her because she’s running for Spring Fling queen”), and the backstabbing only escalates from there.

Weaving in clips from the original film, the actors re-create the entire four-way call scene, which includes one of Seyfried’s most memorable one-liners from the comedy: “I can’t go out (cough cough). I’m sick.”

The outtake ends with the message, “Vote on November 3rd.”

The “Mean Girls” crew released the full reunion on “Mean Girls Day” on Oct. 3, one month before the general election.

Katie Couric moderated the virtual reunion, which included Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the film, as well as Lohan, McAdams (Regina George), Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Seyfried (Karen Smith) and several other cast members.

During the reunion, Lohan said that when she first read the script, she was drawn to the role of Regina George. However, she realized she related more to some of the new-girl insecurities of the character she ended up playing, Cady.

"I mean during the process of filming for me, in between the movie I had done before and 'Mean Girls,' I had gone back to school, and it was a really weird transition for me,” she said. “I was kind of an outcast, so I really related to it when I had to play Cady.”

The “Mean Girls” crew organized the reunion as part of an initiative with Headcount.org to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.

The cast members all urged fans to vote, and Chabert made her plea as only Gretchen Wieners could:

“That would be so fetch."