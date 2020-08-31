Linda Hamilton's twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, dies at 63

Leslie Hamilton Freas, twin sister of “The Terminator” star Linda Hamilton, died Aug. 22, New Jersey’s Burlington County Times reported. She was 63. No cause of death was given.

Freas appeared as a stunt double for her sister in the 1991 blockbuster film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” She was also in the movie during the playground dream scene and in the scene where Robert Patrick’s T-1000 imitates Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton. It was her only film credit.

Linda Hamilton and twin sister Leslie Hamilton attended the premiere of "Terminator 2" together on July 1, 1991 in Century City, California. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Linda Hamilton has not released a comment about her sister's passing. Freas, who lived in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, worked as an emergency room nurse and later on in her career as a hospice nurse.

“Leslie was the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others,” her obituary read.

Freas leaves behind her three children, Ashley, Adam, and Kendall, and two grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie. In addition to her twin sister, she is survived by another sister, Laura Hamilton, as well as a brother, Ford Hamilton, and a stepbrother, Jeffrey Payne.