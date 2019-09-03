Hollywood isn't the only thing that Linda Hamilton has been taking a long break from.

The "Terminator" star made a frank revelation about her sex life in an interview with The New York Times in which she discussed her return to her most famous role for the first time in 28 years as the iconic Sarah Connor in November's "Terminator: Dark Fate."

Linda Hamilton is reprising her most famous character, Sarah Connor, in the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate." Araya Diaz / WireImage

"I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met,” Hamilton said. "I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it."

Hamilton, 62, was married to her second husband, "Terminator" director James Cameron, for two years before the marriage ended in 1999. She has not remarried.

"When I broke up with Jim, I was completely devastated for years," she said. “But I’m so glad to be free of that. I would never, ever put that much energy again into something that is not working."

Hamilton became an action movie icon for her performance as Sarah Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" in 1991. Alamy

Art and life seemed to blend when Hamilton and Cameron first fell in love while Hamilton was playing Connor, the muscle-bound mother who is fiercely protective of her son.

"I think what happened there is that he really fell in love with Sarah Connor,” she said, “and I did, too.”

Hamilton was married to "Terminator" director James Cameron from 1997-1999. SGranitz / WireImage

Hamilton also revealed in 2004 that she has bipolar disorder and has struggled with depression most of her life, which she said contributed to the ending of her marriages.

After playing a recurring role on the NBC show "Chuck," Hamilton eventually moved to New Orleans, leaving Hollywood behind other than a handful of small television and movie roles.

“I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Well, here I am in my beautiful mansion and my kids aren’t here, my agents aren’t calling, and this is not real,’” she said.

She decided to play her most famous character in the sixth "Terminator" film after Cameron reached out to ask her.

He is producing the film, which is directed by Tim Miller and also features original "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“This was 10 times the effort I put into the second one,” she said.