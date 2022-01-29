Lin-Manuel Miranda told his kids not to talk about viral hit 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno'

“Encanto” continues to connect with audiences as parents share stories of their kids seeing themselves reflected in the characters and TikTok users create videos bringing the film to life.

The film’s breakout hit — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”— also continues to break records for Disney. The song about Bruno, the Madrigal family’s estranged uncle, has climbed to number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and surpassed “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” which peaked at number five back in 2014.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the song’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, said he knew the song was catchy when his own kids couldn’t stop singing it before the composition was finished.

“I did know it was catchy because when I was first writing it, I would catch my kids singing it just from overhearing me write it,” he said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda. Frazer Harrison / WireImage

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner said he had to have an “NDA for toddlers” talk with them about not sharing the song with their friends.

“I was like, you guys can’t sing this at school. We can only sing this around the house,” he shared. “Because your friends don’t know the song, yet. We don’t talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’”

Despite knowing the song is catchy, Miranda did not predict the song’s popularity. The widespread popularity of the song surprised Miranda, he said, “mainly because group numbers never get the same kind of love that ballads get or the comedy songs get.”

“Encanto” tells the story of an extraordinary family — the Madrigals — who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical place called an Encanto. The magic of the town has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except one, Mirabel.