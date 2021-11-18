Lily James' resemblance to Pamela Anderson is uncanny in teaser for new Hulu series

Hulu has released the first official teaser for "Pam & Tommy," the streamer's upcoming limited comedy series about the true scandal surrounding a leaked sex tape featuring "Baywatch" actor Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The teaser features a series of looks at Lily James' Anderson and Sebastian Stan's Lee, showing snapshots of their passionate marriage. The footage also introduces Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and distributed the sex tape. The series' expansive cast also includes Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

"Not a big deal to me? I'm on that tape, same as you," Stan's Tommy Lee says in the trailer, discussing the urgency of retrieving the tape with his wife. "No, not like me you're not," James' Anderson replies.

Along with a tease of the series' darker sense of humor, the trailer also features plenty of 1990s period detail.

Hulu first ordered the series in December 2020. A series of first look photos at James and Stan in their roles went viral last May.

"Pam & Tommy" is produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna. "I, Tonya" helmer Craig Gillespie served as director for the limited series. He also executive produces alongside co-writers and showrunners Robert Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, Sarah Gubbins and Dave Franco also serve as executive producers.

The limited series will premiere on Hulu on Feb. 2, 2022.