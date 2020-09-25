Lily Collins engaged to Charlie McDowell — see the pics

Actor Lily Collins and writer/director Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged!

The "Emily in Paris" and "Snow White" star posted photos from the big moment, along with a glimpse of the ring, on Instagram Friday.

"The purest joy I’ve ever felt..." she wrote in the caption. McDowell also shared this image on Instagram and captioned it, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

In a separate post she shared several shots of the proposal (yep, McDowell got down on a knee), a smooch with McDowell and a close-up shot of the ring (a square stone that has the feel of a vintage heirloom). Scroll through to see all three pictures.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she wrote in the caption.

A closer look at the ring. lilyjcollins/Instagram

This will be the first marriage for the pair, who are both offspring from celebrity families. Collins, 31, is the daughter of Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman; McDowell, 37, is the son of "Clockwork Orange" star Malcolm McDowell and "Book Club's" Mary Steenburgen.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attending a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles in January. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The two first went public with their relationship on Instagram in August 2019, sharing photos of them in Paris where she was filming "Emily in Paris." Collins is currently set to co-star in McDowell's "Gilded Rage," now in preproduction, according to IMDb.

Congratulations to the happy couple!