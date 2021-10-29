Lily Collins knows you think her 'Emily in Paris' character is annoying

Actor Lily Collins knows her character in “Emily in Paris” can be perceived as “so annoying” but she doesn’t think that’s how she comes off in the actual hit Netflix series.

In a recent interview with Nylon, Collins explained that “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying.”

But Collins doesn’t think that Emily is two-dimensional.

“To have someone be optimistic, bright, and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible,” Collins said.

After its first season, the Darren Star show became the most-watched Netflix comedy of 2020. It follows Emily after she moves from Chicago to Paris — and the bumps she runs into along the way. Emily goes to work at a French marketing agency, Savoir, that her Chicago company apparently bought out. Emily eventually wins over her office coworkers, it seems, but the end of the season left fans wondering what would become of the love triangle she found herself in, with her neighbor, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, and her friend Camille, played by Camille Razat.

The coming season will also feature a new character, played by Lucien Laviscount. He shared a photo of himself and Collins in character in front of the Eiffel Tower earlier this year, calling it a “sneaky little look.”

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) and Lily Collins (Emily) in "Emily in Paris." emilyinparis / Instagram

Nylon reports season two of “Emily in Paris” will double down on the saccharine levels of the show — something Collins seems to agree with.

“I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees,” she told the magazine. “It’s just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it's a little less believable.”

The second season of “Emily in Paris” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021.