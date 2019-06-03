Lili Reinhart is opening up about her frightening encounter with a fake ride-share driver in order to warn fans to be cautious when using services like Uber and Lyft.

The "Riverdale" star, 22, took to Twitter over the weekend to tell fans about the experience, which happened when a man at an undisclosed airport tried to lure her into his car.

“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car,” she wrote.

“Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there," she urged fans.

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is opening up about her encounter with an individual posing as her driver. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"Seriously... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you," she added.

Reinhart's message comes on the heels of several tragic incidents involving people using ride-hailing apps.

In 2017, a woman named Carla Westlund was sexually assaulted by a man posing as an Uber driver.

This past March, a 21-year-old South Carolina woman named Samantha Josephson was murdered after getting into the car of a man she mistakenly believed was her Uber driver.

In the wake of Josephson's death, Uber took steps to protect riders who use the ride-share service including safety notifications and alerts reminding passengers to check the license plate, make and model of the car they ordered, as well as a picture and name of the driver.

In addition to verifying that drivers and vehicles match up with information on the Uber app, the company recommends passengers follow these tips: