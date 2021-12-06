Lil Nas X taps Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and more celebs for funny TikTok

Lil Nas X posted a star-studded video to his TikTok account over the weekend that seriously impressed his fans.

The voiceover parody features a few of Lil Nas X’s famous friends who were gathered together at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday. (The video contains explicit language.)

Among the group of artists who made appearances in the TikTok video are Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Tinashe, Normani, Anitta, Chloe Bailey and Avril Lavigne. The musicians lip-synced to the popular sound “Bing Bong," which includes snippets of interviews from popular social media account @sidetalknyc.

"This is the tiktok version of the oscar selfie," wrote one user, referring to the viral 2014 Ellen DeGeneres photo that featured stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Some users were excited about Lavigne's appearance in the video.

"I'm just shocked Avril was in this," one TikTok user commented, adding a crying face emoji.

"AVRIL CAUGHT ME OFF GUARD," another commenter said.

Lil Nas X’s video so far has earned nearly 39 million views and over 9 million likes.

At the event, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper was presented with the Innovator award by Bailey. According to Variety, Bailey honored Lil Nas X in a touching speech, commending him for “being exactly who he is.”

Bailey also noted that Lil Nas X has “embodied the spirit of courage,” and said he has changed the “world for the better.”

Upon receiving the award, the “Industry Baby” rapper touched on his whirlwind of a year before thanking both his team and his peers.

Alluding to his success following his 2019 breakout single, “Old Town Road,” Variety reported that the rapper said “this year took a lot of mental strength from me to be able to keep pushing after my debut put me in such a high place so quickly."

But the Grammy Award winner continued, “I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career. I’m simply thankful for this award. I’m thankful for this year."

Lil Nas X recently released his debut album, "Montero," which he teased in advance by posting photos and videos of himself with a prosthetic baby bump.