Is Lil Nas X going to be on "Maury" next week?

Lil Nas X, aka Montero, is in for a bit of a shock on "Maury." TheMauryShowOfficial/ YouTube

This shocking news — we're pretty positive it's just a joke from the master troller — came in the form of a teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring X, his onetime boyfriend Yai Ariza, and Maury Povich himself!

It's a spot-on spoof/ad for X's debut album, "Montero," where we see X confronting Ariza, who has been playing both sides of the fence — and who has a "secret" wife and child, Noah! There's everything you would expect from a "Maury" show in there: ruined roses, near-fisticuffs, stunned looks, Povich cackling, a big "reveal." Meanwhile, there are call backs to X's video for "That's What I Want" (those roses!) and the song plays in the background amid all the craziness.

"Me and Yai have been together for a month and a half," X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, says to Ariza's "wife."

"You're a liar," she shouts.

Yai Ariza on "Maury." TheMauryShowOfficial/ YouTube

Then there's a paternity test to determine if Yai is the father of Noah, he proposes to X, and X flees the stage.

"Is Yai the dad ... or will Montero get exactly what he wants?" Povich asks the camera.

Right, so ... yeah. This is probably all a stunt, but does it really matter? What we do know is that Ariza and X did date for a time, and that Ariza appeared in his "That's What I Want" music video. We also know for sure that the singer-rapper, 22, is notorious for coming up with ways to play with getting his name and his projects out there, from his early Nicki Minaj Twitter fan accounts to a children's book to his "Satan Shoes."

Clearly, no one is having more fun with the internet than he is. And now he's roped Povich into it: the clip was released on the talk show host's own official YouTube page!

"I'm dying," commented one fan on the YouTube clip. "He must have always wanted to be on Maury."

Another person added, "Lmao Nas is such a damn troll. Not him running to the back."

"Man, u gotta love Nas X," wrote another fan. "I just adore and support him no matter what he does. He's happy and enjoying his Life. His marketing team is awesome!! They keep him busy."

Will X turn up on "Maury" next Wednesday?

TODAY reached out to a rep for the show who confirmed the appearance.

"On today’s all-new exclusive Maury, Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers," the listing for the episode says, shared with TODAY. "Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Montero also needs to know if Yai is the father of Ashley’s child. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?"

Looks like we're all just going to have to tune in and see for ourselves!