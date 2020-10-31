Lil Nas X slams criticism of his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

Editor's note: This story refers to quotes that use vulgar language.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter on Saturday to clap back at people criticizing his 2020 Halloween costume, an homage to Nicki Minaj.

The "Old Town Road" singer got dressed in elaborate drag as the iconic rapper for the holiday. The costume was a replica of an outfit Minaj wore in the music video for her 2011 hit song "Super Bass." His look featured a neon pink bodysuit that was cinched at the waist and a bleach blond wig with pink highlights and bangs.

But not everyone was a fan of the spot-on costume. One person wrote, "How much money u think Lil nas x is being paid to destroy the minds of young black kids to go against their God?"

Lil Nas X swiftly responded to the homophobic comment, writing, "yes because ur child is gonna say 'lil nas x dressed up as nicki minaj so why should i worship god anymore.'"

yes because ur child is gonna say “lil nas x dressed up as nicki minaj so why should i worship god anymore” https://t.co/SH2RfX36q5 — nope (@LilNasX) October 31, 2020

The original comment has since been deleted or taken down by Twitter.

That wasn't the only commenter that appeared to be unhappy about the 21-year-old's outfit on social media. Rapper 50 Cent tweeted, "what the f---, Nikki come get him !!! Lol."

Last June, at the end of LGBTQ Pride Month, Lil Nas X came out as gay. The performer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, asked his followers to listen to one of his new songs at the time, “c7osure,” in which he alluded to his sexuality.

He also tweeted a message that included a rainbow emoji. “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm (f--- with me) no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure."

Before finding success in music, Lil Nas X reportedly had a sizable following as a Minaj super fan, belonging to her “barbz” fanbase. But before coming out, he denied running the fan account “@nasmaraj” for fear of being outed, according to Insider. This past summer, he confessed to being a member of her beloved fanbase, saying he had previously denied it because, "I didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh (to be honest)."

It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. 🎀 Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 17, 2020

“It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand,” Minaj responded to his confession, adding, “Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth.”

So far, Minaj has not responded to his costume.