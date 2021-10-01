IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lil Nas X confirms rumored boyfriend but says the relationship is over — for now

While he’s single again, the “That’s What I Want” hit maker added, “We may date again.”
Lil Nas X opens up about dating the man from his “That’s What I Want” video, but reveals he’s single again — at least for now.Rich Fury / Getty Images
By Ree Hines

In the latest single from Lil Nas X’s new album, “Montero,” he sings, “I want someone who love me / I need someone who needs me.” And he found just that with the man who starred alongside him in the music video for that track.

At least he found that for a while.

This week, the 22-year-old entertainer confirmed recent rumors that he’s been seeing actor-dancer Yai Ariza, his “That’s What I Want” co-star. But at the very same time, he offered an update on their romance — it’s already over.

“We were dating, and we are still on very good terms,” he revealed during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 Thursday. “You know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

He went on to acknowledge that he still loves his now-ex and that Ariza "is amazing." And when hosts Tony Fly and Symon noted the undeniable chemistry the two shared onscreen, Lil Nas X added that Ariza is “the best person I’ve ever dated.”

And he could be the best person Nas dates again, too.

“I am still very much in love,” the singer-rapper explained. “I’m like trying to manage. ... If it’s meant (to be), it’ll happen in the future, you know.”

As for why it couldn’t happen now, it’s all about the timing.

“I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now,” the two-time Grammy winner said.

In fact, in a visit to SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Nas made it clear that, despite singing about the kind of relationship he wants in his current hit, he's really not looking for a serious one at all.

“I don't want to ruin anybody's perception of this song, but I don't think I want any guy right now,” he told Cohen. “Maybe I'm floating around right now. ... I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon."

