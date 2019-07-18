In case you had any questions as to how newlyweds Nick and Priyanka (née Chopra) Jonas are getting along, here's the answer: They're still in the honeymoon phase!

How do we know? Because Jonas sent his bride of eight months a lovely birthday message, declaring she's the "light of my world":

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," he wrote, attaching the sentiment to two sweet candid photos of Chopra in oversized sunglasses, holding a cup and wearing a beautifully gauzy pink outfit. She turned 37 on July 18.

Last September, she also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram with a simple "Happy birthday, baby" message, taken at a Dallas, Texas, stadium:

Nick, 26, and Priyanka wed in an extended series of ceremonies honoring his American and her Indian cultures in December 2018. The Indian film star has since taken his last name, and in February revealed to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, ""I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I'm a little traditional and old school like that."

Since then, the Jonas Brothers (who include Nick and his sibs Kevin and Joe) have reunited for new music, a new tour (they blew everyone away in June on the TODAY plaza) and a new music video, in which Priyanka and Joe's then-fiancee, now bride Sophie Turner (of "Game of Thrones" fame) stole the show!

Happy birthday to you, Priyanka!