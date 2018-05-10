share tweet pin email

Most of us aren't lucky enough to have an invitation to the royal wedding, but thanks to Lifetime, we have the next best thing: a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story.

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, the stars of "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," opened up to TODAY about getting into character as the high-profile couple.

Watching footage of the couple, Fitz-Henley was most moved by the real-life pair's "friendship."

"I loved seeing Meghan," she said. "I hadn't had much experience with her, like I didn't know much about her before this, so seeing how poised and confident she is, how supportive Harry is of her and how supportive she is of him just makes me feel really good. It's the kind of relationship that makes me feel hopeful, that I wish everybody would have."

While Fraser admitted he didn't quite see his own resemblance before getting cast, Fitz-Henley recalled, "When I looked at her, I was like, 'If they made a movie about her, I would love to play her. I feel like we look kind of similar."

For Fraser, the biggest physical transformation was dyeing his hair to match Harry's ginger locks. As for Fitz-Henley, she joked, "Meghan's got that lovely Pilates posture. I have watching-too-many-episodes-of-'Friends' posture."

"I think for both of us, it was very much an inside-out job," she added. "Watching them was a part of it, but trying to internalize who they were and how that drives even the way they move was important. Meghan has such a wonderful confidence and poise, so it comes out in the way she carries herself and it was really great to watch that."

So, how do the actors think the real Harry and Markle would react to the film?

"I try not to think about that too much," Fraser said. "You know, it's some good fun as well, and I think if I was watching something that was me, I think you'd find it a bit weird but you'd have fun with it. You'd kind of enjoy it for what it was."

"It would creep me out to see it, but now I kind of feel like someone should make a movie about us, and then someone should make a movie about the people playing us and then every year keep it going and see how weird it ends up in 10 years," Fitz-Henley joked.

Rumor has it the royal family is worried about one of the movie's racier scenes, which depicts the couple in bed together.

"I think it’s a romantic story and the other aspects of it, I think it doesn’t really affect the story," Fraser said. "It’s just part and parcel of (what it means to be) a couple, and that’s how we approached the story. They just happen to be a prince and just happen to be an actor. And that’s how we approach it and show that as a story."

Fraser said the "human aspects" were the most important part of the story to tell.

"You think you see them in all these public appearances and public personas and a lot of people think they know who they are, or how they would act, or how they should be or how they should look," he said. "And I think we really wanted to catch that they’re just like everyone else. They go through the same problems, they go through the same kind of stuff, and they want the same things. They have the same kind of human reactions and emotions as everyone else does."

Fitz-Henley added, "Even if someone’s wealthy and has a title, they’re a human being. And it’s really beautiful the way that they seem to also recognize that no matter where someone is from, what their circumstances are, that those people are important to them too. So seeing people function like that, to me, is a great example. These kinds of fairy tales, it’s love and it’s something we can all achieve and we all have really beautiful moments in our lives if we take a look at them, if we really pay attention. So I hope people will see that in this too."

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.