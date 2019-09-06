A crooked college admissions consultant! Wealthy, obsessive parents! Devastated teens! Public embarrassment!

Lifetime has released its first look at the movie based on the widespread college admissions scandal that has entangled actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The trailer for the upcoming ripped-from-the-headlines movie, called "The College Admissions Scandal," doesn't mention Loughlin and Huffman by name but features two mothers obsessed with getting their children into top colleges and willing to partner with a shady college admissions consultant. Sound familiar?

The movie, which premieres Oct. 12, features Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner playing wealthy mothers Caroline and Bethany, who work with charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer.

Singer, played by Michael Shanks, helps them find a backdoor to get their teens into top universities.

Singer was the real-life owner of a college counseling service that authorities say used bribes and other fraudulent activity to get the children of wealthy parents admitted into elite universities. In the movie, he cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty to his schemes, which Singer did in real life.

Caroline and Bethany then must deal with the fallout after the scandal comes to light.

Loughlin, Huffman and Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are part of a group of 34 parents who have been charged in the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their two daughters admitted to USC.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges in April and appear closer to a trial in which both could face years of prison time if convicted.

Huffman, who starred on "Desperate Housewives," pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after paying at least $15,000 to arrange for a proctor to change answers on her eldest daughter’s SAT.