This Lifetime movie used plexiglass barriers for kissing scenes amid pandemic

It’s not a Lifetime holiday movie without a romantic Christmas kiss at the end, but how to film such an intimate scene in the age of social distancing?

Producers of one upcoming Lifetime holiday movie, “Christmas Ever After,” found a creative way to shoot kissing scenes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: plexiglass barriers between the actors.

“We all sat down, even before we got started, saying, how is anybody even going to kiss in these movies, given the circumstances?” Amy Winter, head of programming at the network, recently told The Wrap.

Ali Stroker in a scene from "Christmas Ever After" Lifetime

She called the plexiglass “the greatest, oddest solution” to the kissing conundrum, and added that the glass will be removed from view in post-production.

Several TV shows have come up with inventive ways to shoot kissing scenes during the pandemic.

The long-running CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been using “love-scene doubles,” in which the real-life partners of the actors stand in for intimate shots.

Other shows may be limiting on-screen smooches for the time being.

"I don't think we're going to be kissing," "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz told "Entertainment Tonight in September. "I think we might (do) like the side church hug or something, but I don't know if we're going to be kissing, y'all. I doubt it."

However, co-star Milo Ventimiglia said that he and Mandy Moore were able to film a few scenes closer together thanks to rigorous testing.

“Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together,” he told US Weekly last month. “She’s regularly tested, I’m regularly tested. Because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant — and we have 150 souls on our crew — nobody wants to put them at risk.”

Kissing scenes aside, pretty much every show that has resumed filming during the pandemic is adhering to increased safety standards for the cast and crew.

Coaches on “The Voice” have been socially distanced on set, and when “America’s Got Talent” resumed filming over the summer, the show switched to a drive-in theater format to allow for more space between the judges and contestants.

Tyler Perry’s studio has also introduced a quarantine bubble system to keep cast and crew members safe.

As the pandemic continues, studios will no doubt continue to find creative ways to keep filming. And it sounds like a little bit of plexiglass isn’t going to get in the way of Lifetime’s cozy Christmas romances!