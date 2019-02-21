Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 21, 2019, 11:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't want to miss Lifetime's new "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal."

The movie, which begins filming this month in Vancouver, is a sequel to the network's 2018 feature "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." But this time around, new stars are taking on the roles of our favorite royal lovebirds.

Tiffany Marie Smith (right) will play the former Meghan Markle in the Lifetime sequel. Getty Images/A+E

Tiffany Marie Smith will play the former Meghan Markle and Charlie Field will play Prince Harry.

Smith is best known for her appearances on "Supernatural" and "Jane the Virgin," while Field has appeared on National Geographic's period drama "Genius."

The real Prince Harry, left, and actor Charlie Field, who will play the prince in Lifetime's new sequel. Getty Images/A E

Last year's Lifetime movie starred Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser, and while we thought Fitz-Henley was a dead ringer for the duchess, Smith sure does resemble her, too.

Meanwhile, Field has something in common with the ginger prince: natural red hair!

"Becoming Royal" will pick up where "A Royal Romance" left off, continuing to tell the love story between Prince Harry and his American bride.

According to Lifetime, the movie will peek behind-the-scenes to reveal "the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage."

Viewers will watch the newlyweds blend their families and their cultures as they try to find a happy balance between honoring royal tradition and staying true to who the couple are as people.

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" will debut on Lifetime this spring.