The college admissions scandal that ensnared Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman is being made into a TV movie that will air on Lifetime.

The network announced Tuesday that it's greenlit a two-hour movie with the working title "College Admissions Scandal" that will tell the story of how "over 50 privileged and elite individuals from across the country were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence the undergraduate admissions decisions at some of America’s top schools."

The movie will follow two wealthy moms willing to stop at nothing to get their teenage children into the best possible colleges.

When a charismatic college admissions consultant offers the moms an illegal shortcut that will get their kids into the schools of their dreams, they willingly participate in the scam. However, when the FBI learns of the activity, the consultant begins cooperating with the agency — and the moms who risked everything for their kids are forced to face the consequences for their crimes.

Huffman, seen here after a court appearance in Boston in April, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the scandal. Gretchen Ertl / Reuters

Though the plot sounds an awful lot like the real-life scandal involving Loughlin and Huffman, the actresses' names weren't mentioned in Lifetime's announcement.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scandal, while Huffman pleaded guilty in May and is awaiting sentencing.

Not surprisingly, "College Admissions Scandal" is only the latest planned TV adaptation of the sting operation that fascinated the country.

In May, Deadline reported that a limited television series about the scandal is in the works.

The project is based on "Accepted," an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.