Meet the actors who will play Harry and Meghan in Lifetime's 'Escaping the Palace'

In the picture, Morton/Meghan wears a green outfit with her hair in a bun, while Dean/Harry holds her hands as they stand close. Neither is looking at the camera; they seem very wrapped up in one another.

Both actors have a long list of credits. Morton has appeared in shows from "Younger" to "She's Gotta Have It" and "Manifest," while Dean first appeared in 1992's "Jersey Girl" and later in series like "The Punisher" and "Royal Pains."

Casting Meghans and Harrys is second nature to Lifetime. It has already made two other films about the Sussex duo: 2018's "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" (starring Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser) and 2019's follow-up, "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" (starring Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field). Fans had a fun moment in 2019 when Fitz-Henley and Smith shared a selfie together.

According to a news release, the latest film will explore "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

"The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death," the release continued.

This seems to dovetail with the couple's version of events, which they shared with Oprah Winfrey during a much-watched special interview in March.

And it's no surprise that Lifetime chose May 19 as the date to make the casting announcement: It's Harry and Meghan's third anniversary.

"Escaping the Palace" started filming this week, and is expected to premiere in the fall.

